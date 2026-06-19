Islam
Friday Sermon: Terrorism: The Curse of Islam 3
Terrorism is the premeditated, calculated and deliberate use of violence (or the threat of violence) against people in order to attain goals that are political or religious or ideological in nature; this is done through intimidation or coercion or instilling fear; coup de main, surprise attack. Ironically, given its usage today, the term originally referred to a legitimate system of government which used terror to assert itself. Its inspiration was the fearsome ‘la Terreur’ which engulfed revolutionary France under Robespierre’s doomed command between 1793 and 1794, during the French Revolution.
Terrorism is a very broad field: Its variant, Islamic terrorism started in the late 1970s and the early 1980s, as an offshoot of the ‘Cold War’. Until the rise of the modern nation state after the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648, the sort of central authority and cohesive society that terrorism attempts to influence barely existed. The Treaty of Westphalia in 1648 ended the Thirty Years’ War and established principles of state sovereignty that shaped modern international relations. Communications were inadequate and controlled, and the causes that might inspire terrorism (religious schism, insurrection, ethnic strife) were typically settled by open warfare. During the late 19th century, radical political theories and improvements in weapons technology spurred the formation of small groups of revolutionaries who effectively attacked nation-states.
Following the prevalence of violent terrorist activities, there is a need to put the origin of these terrorist groups in proper perspective. What is the origin of Al Qaeda and ISIS? Much like Al Qaeda, the Islamic State (ISIS) is ‘made-in-the-USA’, which has a long and torrid history of backing terrorist groups; which will surprise only those who ignore history. The CIA first aligned itself with extremist Islam during the Cold War era. Back then, militant political Islam was considered an ally in the struggle against the Soviet Union. Our own Boko Haram is a copycat terrorist gang, made in Nigeria with international affiliation.
During the 1970’s the CIA used the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt as a barrier, both to thwart Soviet expansion and prevent the spread of Marxist ideology among the Arab masses.
The United States also openly supported Sarekat Islam against Sukarno in Indonesia, and supported the Jamaat-e-Islami terror group against Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in Pakistan. Last but certainly not least, there is Al Qaeda.
In a 2004 BBC article entitled “Al-Qaeda’s origins and links“, the BBC wrote: “During the anti-Soviet jihad Bin Laden and his fighters received American and Saudi funding. Some analysts believe Bin Laden himself had security training from the CIA.”
Between 1997–2001, the CIA had provided arms to the Arab mujahidin, including Osama bin Laden; Throughout the ’80s he was armed by the CIA and funded by the Saudis to wage jihad against the Russian occupation of Afghanistan.
According to Jason Hanna, of CNN, ISIS sprang from Al Qaeda in Iraq. It exploited Sunni resentment against Shiites. Saddam Hussein had led a secular government, but it was dominated by members of Iraq’s Sunni minority and it brutally repressed opposition. When Saddam was ousted, power went to the majority Shiites, who wanted revenge.
Rather than promoting religious integration and unity, American policy in Iraq exacerbated sectarian divisions and created a fertile breeding ground for Sunni discontent, from which Al Qaeda in Iraq took root.
America’s Middle East policy revolves around oil and Israel. The invasion of Iraq has partially satisfied Washington’s thirst for oil, but civil war in Syria and economic sanctions and current war on Iran have everything to do with Israel. The goal is to deprive Israel’s neighboring enemies, Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Palestine’s Hamas, of crucial Syrian and Iranian support.
ISIS is not merely an instrument of terror being used by America to topple the Syrian government; it is also being used to put pressure on Iran. U.S. Department of Defense report stated: “The data show a strong correlation between U.S. involvement abroad and an increase in terrorist attacks against the U.S.” Truth is, the only way America can win the “War on Terror” is if it stops giving terrorists the motivation and the resources to attack America.
Terrorism is the symptom; American imperialism in the Middle East is the cancer. Claimed Garikai Chengu, a research scholar at Harvard University; “Put simply, the War on Terror is terrorism; only, it is conducted on a much larger scale by people with jets and missiles.”
Iran did not just start a nuclear program. When the going was good, in 1957 the United States signed a civil nuclear cooperation deal with the Shah, paving the way for Tehran to build its nuclear program. In 1975, a West German company started building a nuclear plant at Bushehr. The tune changed with the Islamic revolution of Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979.
Some of the CIA’s greatest Afghan beneficiaries were Arabist commanders; Sheik Omar Abdel Rahman, an associate of Bin Laden’s, was given his visas to enter the US on four separate occasions by the CIA. Rahman was recruiting Arabs to fight in the Soviet-Afghan war, and Egyptian officials testified that the CIA actively assisted him. Rahman was a co-plotter of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.
The CIA created ISIS’, says Julian Assange of Wikileaks. He said: “A decision by the CIA, together with Saudi Arabia, to plough billions of dollars into arming the Mujahidin fighters in Afghanistan to tackle the Soviet Union, had led to the creation of terror group Al-Qaeda.” “The 1979 current of Islamification spread to Pakistan where the US embassy was burned to the ground and Pakistan Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was executed.”
Unlike the tightly-knit groups of the past, such as the Red Brigades in Italy or the Abu Nidal group in the Middle East, al-Qaeda is loosely knit. It operates across continents as a chain of interlocking networks. This would probably account for the operation of lone-wolves’ in Europe and America.
United States and Iran relations; two countries that share a long, turbulent history of friendship, antagonism and strife would epitomize the meddlesomeness of America in the affairs of other nations. The 1953 coup that removed Mossadegh; the Iranian Prime Minister who nationalized the oil industry, was orchestrated by America. British Petroleum originated in 1909 as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, founded to exploit oil discoveries in Persia now Iran.
Iran’s revolutionary authorities scrapped multibillion-dollar contracts for the construction of 23 nuclear facilities. Revolutionary students stormed and occupied the U.S. Embassy in November 1979, leading to a dramatic 444-day-long hostage crisis. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were cut in 1980. The United States would later back Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in a bloody, eight-year war that kicked off that year with the then-fledgling Islamic republic: America created the ‘monster’ Saddam, unwittingly.
In 1983, a suicide bomber targeted a U.S. Marine barracks in the Lebanese capital, leading to the deaths of 241 U.S. military personnel; the deadliest single incident for American troops since the ‘Battle of Iwo Jima’. The attack was linked to the Iranian-backed militia Hezbollah. A year later, the Reagan administration listed Iran as a state sponsor of terror. In 1988, an American warship, the USS Vincennes, shot down an Iranian passenger airline, killing all 290 people aboard: If not terrorism, what?
Terrorism spread to the Sahelian region as a result of the Libyan crisis and the aftermath of the assassination of Kaddafi by American forces. The Libyan war led to the proliferation of arms into the Sahel which became handy for so-called Islamists and Jihadists.
Today, terrorism has become a fashion. The 2026 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report reinforces the fact; terrorism is a highly concentrated form of violence, mostly committed in a small number of countries and by a small number of groups.
Nigeria recorded the largest increase in 2025, with fatalities rising by 46 per cent to 750. Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram were responsible for 80 percent of all terrorism deaths in the country.
Here in Nigeria, traditional terrorism has morphed with other criminal enterprises into what Segun Adeniyi has labelled ‘Kidnappings Incorporated’. According to the findings of a committee in Zamfara, the root cause of the new business include the pauperisation of local government, abandonment of political thugs after elections, collusion of rogue security officers with bandits, and the ease with which court orders freed arrested criminal kingpins. We can also add the sponsorship of terror gangs by political warlords and greedy moneyed individuals. We should not forget the activities of copycats who are determined to get their cut of the striving business. According to Adeniyi: Abduction for ransom had ceased to be a crime of desperation. It has become an industry. Structured. Profitable. Scalable. And protected, including by those who were supposed to be fighting it.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey 2024, between May 2023 and April 2024, an estimated 2.2 million Nigerians were abducted, and approximately 600,000 killed across the country with about N1.42 trillion paid in ransoms. Between July 2024 and June 2025, SBM Intelligence also recorded at least 4,722 kidnappings across 997 incidents nationwide. The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project reported that Nigeria accounted for 58 percent of all abductions in West Africa between 2019 and 2023.
But the point at issue here is the undeserved demonization of Islam. Now let us look at the reality on ground. Suicide of any shape or manner has gone out of fashion among the terrorist groups all over the world. Terrorists have come to the realization that ‘70 virgins’ are not awaiting anybody in heaven. However, recent happenings in Gaza and Lebanon have brought to the fore the problem of injustice and the possible groundwork for future terrorist actions against the oppressors of the Palestinians whose fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters have been killed, maimed and wasted by Israel and its American benefactor.
There was no single case of suicide bombing in Israel before 1948. And yet Islam had existed since 632 AD. Islam did not begin in 1948. If therefore there had been suicide bombings after the 1967 War, the cause must be located elsewhere.
The Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem’s Old City is Christianity’s most hallowed shrine. It’s believed that the rock-cut tomb at the heart of the church is where the body of Jesus Christ was once laid. The intractable nature of the rivalries among various Christian sects over custody of the place led to a rather curious, unique arrangement dating from the 12th century: Two Muslim families were entrusted. . . . . . to be the gatekeepers of the church. The Joudeh family keeps the key, while the Nuseibeh family opens the church door every morning and locks it in the evening. The source of coexistence for Islamic and Christian religions is the Church of the Holy Sepulcher.
“And we do not help matters if we leave leprosy to grow wings while expending energy on mere irritating craw-craw.” There is too much anger in the air. There is too much frustration. There is a frightening hopelessness. There is hunger. Mankind has lost its soul. Scapegoatism will not restore it.
Solution or part thereof is in Justice, Fairness and Equity. At all levels: in the home, locally, nationally and globally”. If the poor cannot sleep; the rich cannot have their snore! Hmmm!
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Terrorism the Curse of Islam 2
By Babatunde Jose
If from a cursory reading of the history of Islam, especially in the age of the Caliphs and the period of territorial expansion, people get the impression that Islam is a religion of war and violence, that impression cannot be easily dismissed, even though drawing conclusions about Islam based on such impressions is simplistic, one-dimensional, naïve, immature, and inappropriate at best.
In the aftermath of 9/11 when President Bush visited the Islamic Centre of Washington DC, he remarked: “The face of terror is not the true faith of Islam. That’s not what Islam is all about. Islam is peace.” This statement was met with all round condemnation and denigration by neo-conservatives and even some of the President’s compatriots. Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, suffered the same abuse and all-round denunciation from the neo-con, when he expressed similar views on Islam.
In contrast to the above are the Islamic hardliners who are the bedrock of fundamentalism. They are the so-called Jihadists who have read their Quran upside down and out of context. They give Islam a bad name and are extremists in their behavior. Their language is not only fiery, but intemperate and attitudes towards other faiths are belligerent. They form the crux of the extremists, unfortunately for Islam, they are vociferous but in the minority.
We have them here too. Alfas and Imams who preach hate at every opportunity and poison the minds of their congregants with odious and abhorrent interpretations of the Quran and misinterpretation and misrepresentation of the Hadith.
A bunch of ignoramuses, they are the cause of much of the disagreement between Islam and other faiths. But it does not have to be so.
Repudiating this group of extremist Muslims, is the broader Muslim community that finds an echo of their own position in what President Bush said and they would like the world to know that Islam means peace and Islam is peaceful. Period!
This group is very much troubled by the hate-mongering and violent posturing of the fringe extremists among Muslims. Thus, they would like to underscore and highlight the essential dimension of Islam, which in their view is peace.
To present Islam as essentially peaceful or violent, leads to a false and an unacceptable reductionism; and trying to cast Islam in such a reductionist framework inevitably leads to either misunderstanding or misrepresentation. Islam, like any other faith should be judged by the tenets of the religion; its five pillars and the Quran, without taking its provisions out of context and the life and time of the prophet and his ‘Sahabah’ placed in the proper historical settings.
The history of Islam is also like that of many other religious communities and is not devoid of violence and warfare. There have been almost perpetual wars, conflicts, and the attending violence in the Muslim world.
The Islamic polity, which from the beginning was on a pluralistic foundation, continued to be drawn to war with other great civilizations and lesser powers of the time.
The Caliphate was also engulfed in internal schism and conflict; the Shiite and Sunni divide. Contending powers or blocks had internecine conflicts, in most cases completely de-linked and unrelated with the spirit, vision, and precepts of Islam. This continues today as we witness in the Shiite revolt in Northern Nigeria.
Islam (submission to God) being a religion of freedom, peace and justice does cover the legitimacy of fighting in the Quran as and when it is required and justified. The believers at the time of the revelation of the Quran had to face hostile opposition because of their religious views and were in many cases forced to fight to save their lives as well as to stay in their homes and to practice their religion freely.
But it is unfortunate that the misguided groups who claim they are Muslims have quoted certain verses or their parts out of context in support of their terrorist activities in the erroneous belief of passage to Paradise and so do the critics of the Quran to trace the presence of violence in Islam.
However, below are the verses which are often taken out of context, even the message is very clear being the commandment of fighting for the believers when their lives and properties were in danger: 2:191; 4:101; 8:12; 8:13; 9:5; 9:14.
Fighting was a great concern of the believers at the initial period of the religion. For the first ten years, they faced persecution and oppression and after they immigrated to Medina, the Meccans waged wars against them. There are misinterpretations in the commandment of fighting, while some groups who have entirely inverted the religion claim that they are Muslims, but they do not belong to God’s religion as mentioned in the Quran. They commit murder and suicide expecting to go to Paradise but what they would get is a place in Hell Fire.
Since these groups insist on calling themselves Muslims, they belong to one group, which is labeled “Radical Islam” or “Islamic extremists” or “Islamic terrorists” in the media. Such labeling of these groups is completely wrong, because killing innocent people is the total opposite of the religion of Islam as detailed in the Quran. Hence, they are plainly terrorists, extremists, and anarchists.
Allah said: Fight in the Way of God against those who fight you, but do not go beyond the limits. God does not love those who go beyond the limits. (Quran 2:190)
Without justice, peace is an illusion. That is human reality. Islam urges and emboldens people never to succumb to injustice. Rather, it instills courage and spirit to resist any social injustice and work collectively, creatively, and capably toward a just society, see Quran 4:135.
This pursuit of justice is not parochial or limited to only Muslims. Indeed, even though it should not be compared to the contemporary standard of human experience, during certain periods of Islamic civilization, non-Muslims, including Jews, found the best protection under Islamic rules and fled persecutions in Christendom to the Islamic polities. In this regard, we would like to quote ‘The Ashtiname of Muhammad’ (SAW).
The content of which is a testament, an eloquent testimony to the perception of the Holy Prophet (SAW) to Moslem/Christian relations:
“This is a letter which was issued by Mohammed, Ibn Abdullah, the Messenger, the Prophet, the Faithful, who is sent to all the people as a trust on the part of God to all His creatures, that they may have no plea against God hereafter. Verily God is Omnipotent, the Wise. This letter is directed to the embracers of Islam, as a covenant given to the followers of Jesus the Nazarene in the East and West, the far and near, the Arabs and foreigners, the known and the unknown.
“This letter contains the oath given unto them, and he who disobeys that which is therein will be considered a disbeliever and a transgressor to that whereunto he is commanded. He will be regarded as one who has corrupted the oath of God, disbelieved His Testament, rejected His Authority, despised His Religion, and made himself deserving of His Curse, whether he is a Sultan or any other believer of Islam. Whenever Christian monks, devotees and pilgrims gather together, whether in a mountain or valley, or den, or frequented place, or plain, or church, or in houses of worship, verily we are [at the] back of them and shall protect them, and their properties and their morals, by Myself, by My Friends and by My Assistants, for they are of My Subjects and under My Protection.
“I shall exempt them from that which may disturb them; of the burdens which are paid by others as an oath of allegiance. They must not give anything of their income but that which pleases them—they must not be offended, or disturbed, or coerced or compelled. Their judges should not be changed or prevented from accomplishing their offices, nor the monks disturbed in exercising their religious order, or the people of seclusion be stopped from dwelling in their cells.
“No one is allowed to plunder these Christians, or destroy or spoil any of their churches, or houses of worship, or take any of the things contained within these houses and bring it to the houses of Islam. And he who takes away anything therefrom, will be one who has corrupted the oath of God, and, in truth, disobeyed His Messenger.
“Jizya should not be put upon their judges, monks, and those whose occupation is the worship of God; nor is any other thing to be taken from them, whether it be a fine, a tax or any unjust right. Verily I shall keep their compact, wherever they may be, in the sea or on the land, in the East or West, in the North or South, for they are under My Protection and the testament of My Safety, against all things which they abhor.
“No taxes or tithes should be received from those who devote themselves to the worship of God in the mountains, or from those who cultivate the Holy Lands. No one has the right to interfere with their affairs, or bring any action against them. Verily this is for aught else and not for them; rather, in the seasons of crops, they should be given a Kadah for each Ardab of wheat (about five bushels and a half) as provision for them, and no one has the right to say to them ‘this is too much’, or ask them to pay any tax.
“As to those who possess properties, the wealthy and merchants, the poll-tax to be taken from them must not exceed twelve drachmas a head per year (i.e. about 200 modern day US dollars).
“They shall not be imposed upon by anyone to undertake a journey, or to be forced to go to wars or to carry arms; for the Muslims have to fight for them. Do no dispute or argue with them, but deal according to the verse recorded in the Quran, to wit: ‘Do not dispute or argue with the People of the Book but in that which is best’ [29:46].Thus they will live favored and protected from everything which may offend them by the Callers to religion (Islam), wherever they may be and in any place they may dwell.
“Should any Christian woman be married to a Muslim, such marriage must not take place except after her consent, and she must not be prevented from going to her church for prayer. Their churches must be honored and they must not be withheld from building churches or repairing convents.
“They must not be forced to carry arms or stones; but the Muslims must protect them and defend them against others. It is positively incumbent upon every one of the follower of Islam not to contradict or disobey this oath until the Day of Resurrection and the end of the world.”
Some have argued that the Ashtiname is a resource for building bridges between Muslims and Christians. The Ashtiname urges all Muslims to abide by the treaties and covenants that were concluded by Muhammad (SAW) with the Christian communities of his time.
If today some fringe elements disobey this covenant, it’s not because their actions are sanctioned, but they should be seen for what they are; not be seen as representing the faith. They should not only be condemned, but they should also be made to face the full wrath of the law.
In our next discourse, we shall examine the sources of the schism in interfaith relations and the origins of modern-day terrorism.
Barka Juma’at and Happy weekend
Islam
Friday Sermon: Terrorism: The Curse of Islam 1
A lot has happened recently on the ‘terrorism’ front that brings to the front burner the issue of Islam and terrorism, more especially with some erstwhile Moslems and ‘friends’ of Islam beginning to ask the question: Why Islam? Misperception and confusion are starting to set in and many have begun to ruminate over the possibilities of a real connection between the tenets of the religion and terrorism.
Here in Nigeria, it has become increasingly clear that terrorism is no more the exclusive preserve of the Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram and their derivatives, rather it has become a full-blown lucrative proposition for all comers. Kidnapping, terrorism and their variants have assumed industrial scale pursuits; and is no more limited to regions or provinces.
Recent provocative messages from Mike Arnold, a former US mayor and missionary and spokesman on the perceived Christian persecution, radical Islam and humanitarian crises in Nigeria, has made this sermon very germane. He is also the US ally of Nnamdi Kanu, the misguided Biafra irredentist: And most of all a self-styled modern-day crusader for the liberation of Nigeria from the clutches of remnants of Dan Fodio’s Jihad and the emergence of the ‘Promised Messiah’.
From the onset, let us disabuse our minds of any connection, encouragement, aiding or abetting of terror by mainstream Islam. There is no point repeating the assertion that Islam is a religion of peace.
It must also be said that the media is today enamoured with incidents of terrorism as it gives them good copy and the now proverbial’ Breaking News’ syndrome. The result of these odious presses, the activities of fringe terrorists is causing the faith what many now perceive that: “Violence is inherent in Islam. It’s a destructive, nihilistic cult of death. It legitimizes murder.”
We can say with certainty that the violence and conflict racking much of the Muslim world does not happen because its inhabitants are Muslims. Because in recent decades alone we have seen every one of these types of violence replicated in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Cambodia, in conflicts where next to no Muslims were involved.
Contrary to the oft-stated view that religion causes much of the world’s violence, the past century has shown the immense potential for violence of the centralizing nation-state. Some people will be quick to say that none of the countries have generated global terrorism; which is correct. The fact is that they do not make sensational headlines as religion would.
A better explanation is that none of these post-colonial nations was deemed of crucial strategic importance to the West, and so none found itself garrisoned by Western troops; whereas the countries where large numbers of Muslims live happen to lie across the Suez Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and a vast reservoir of fossil fuels, as well as the birthplace of the West’s major religion. All those things made the West a participant in the Muslim world’s conflicts and then – eventually, after many decades – a target for them.
But that is geopolitics and cannot explain the recent emergence of home-based terrorists in England, France, Germany, Belgium and the United States. However, we might ponder, why the same type of terrorism is absent in South America, even Mexico.
The reason is not far-fetched. These nations have never had exploitative relationships with the so-called axis of Islamic militarism. That is, simply the Oil kingdoms of the East.
If anything, Europe is suffering from the collateral damage of years of its injustice to the people of the ‘Fertile Crescent’. The situation is however, not being helped by the intemperate language of ‘Islam haters’ in the West. A commentator on CBS 60 Minutes did not stop at the violent acts of militant Muslims: No, he declared on the program that ‘Muhammad (SAW) is a “terrorist” who set an example opposite to that of Jesus and Moses’.
The most detestable of them all is the book by J.K Sheindlin: THE PEOPLE VS MUHAMMAD: A PSYCHOLOGICAL ANALYSIS, dubbed; ‘The trial which challenges the founder of Islam’s authority over all mankind’. In this book (worse than Salman Rushdie’s Satanic Verses), the author called the Prophet (SAW) all sorts of unprintable epithets, most unbecoming of a sane human being. No wonder the book was eventually censored and banned on the Internet.
We have written about this before, namely, that the sins of Muslims should not be confused with the tenets or doctrines of Islam. We absolutely agree that some Muslims use Quranic verses (out of context) to justify their murder of innocent people. But the Bible has also been used to justify murder (http://www.evilbible.com/evil-bible-home-page/murder-in-the-bible/), the enslavement of Africans, or racial discrimination in the United States. You can also reference ‘The Slave Bible’.
Scores of Orthodox Christian Serb soldiers systematically raped tens of thousands of Bosnian Muslim women in the aftermath of the breakup of Yugoslavia. The members of the Klu Klux Klan are Christians. Can one justifiably conclude that Christianity is a racist and “evil” religion? Islam is not accorded this same treatment, and it is wrong.
On the one hand some Christian fundamentalists say how barbaric Islam is when it decrees cutting off the hand of the thief; however, when we read the Old Testament, much of the punishment prescribed there is the same as in the Qur’an. Even the evangelicals’ relentless assault on the dress of the Muslim women is contentious. Ask them about the dress of Mary, the mother of Jesus and the pious women during the time of Jesus: In the New Testament the verses read, ‘it is a shame for a woman to pray with her head uncovered. (1 Cor. 11:2-16); also, in the book of Ephesians, there are verses that read, wives obey your husbands and be silent in the church, if you have a question, wait until you get home and ask your husband. Women are to learn in silence and subjection (Ephesians 5:21-32). The Evangelical are silent on these and countless other verses that support racism against people of colour; the verse reads “Slaves, obey your earthly masters in everything, not by way of eye-service, as people-pleasers, but with sincerity of heart, fearing the Lord.” (Colossians 3:22).
Allah says in the holy book: O ye who believe! stand out firmly for Allah, as witnesses to fair dealing, and let not the hatred of others to you, make you swerve to wrong and depart from justice. Be just: that is next to piety: and fear Allah. For Allah is well-acquainted with all that ye do (Quran 5:8)
It is very easy to forget that the evangelicals and the neo-conservatives use the Bible to justify Israeli occupation of Palestine. They fund and support illegal settlement activity. They are also against peace and all “road maps” to peace. They support directly or indirectly the violence and terrorism against Palestinians fighting for their just cause against occupation. They also supported the illegal war against Iran for the “security” of Israel.
The US, Israel, India, Russia, etc. have all the WMDs and other powerful weapons which they use frequently – these nations have terrorized and killed so many and continue to do so in the name of self-defence or in the defence of their economic interest – even at the cost of so many innocent lives? It is therefore an insult upon injury when the legitimate struggle of the oppressed is termed terrorism.
We need to educate people in the fact that terrorism is not Islam; and that terrorists, regardless of religion or political ideology, are all demented fools who use their religion or ideology as a mechanism to justify their sick and twisted acts. No religion condones terrorism.
We need to educate the people that being a Muslim, Christian, Jew, Atheist, a member of the political left or political right does not equate you to being a terrorist, but rather that those who are terrorist are trying to equate themselves with members of these faiths or ideologies and are causing catastrophic damage when they hijack these faiths and ideologies for their own sick and twisted actions.
Groups such as Al-Qaeda, the IRA, The Japanese Red Army, ISIS, Boko Haram and many other groups do not represent the whole of the community they claim to represent, instead they are the exact opposite of what they claim to represent.
It is rather unfortunate that the terrorists, kidnappers and extremists that operate in our country fall under the above nomenclature. Kidnapping, terrorism and extremism have become a growth industry and are in no way religious in nature. The Fulani herdsman is not fighting for Islam. His cows destroy the farmland of both Muslim and Christian farmers.
Does the Quran or Muhammad (SAW) promote violence? Some issues in peace and violence are what we will look at in our next discourse.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Islam
Abraham, Ishmael and Isaac: Familial Bonds, Divine Promise and Human Action
Isaac and Ishmael were both sons of Abraham but had different mothers. Ishmael was born to Hagar, Sarah’s Egyptian maidservant, as a result of Sarah’s attempt to provide an heir due to her initial barrenness (Genesis 16:15). Isaac, however, was born to Sarah herself as the fulfillment of God’s covenant promise, making him the ‘child of promise’ (Genesis 21:3). This distinction created a natural divergence in their destinies, with Isaac designated as the heir of God’s covenant and Ishmael destined to become the progenitor of a separate nation (Genesis 21:12-13).
The story told in the Quran and Islamic exegesis naturally creates doubts about Judeo-Christian renditions, yet the Torah or Taurat predates the Quran by over 3,000 years. We should therefore be cautious in treating historical facts which we are not in a position to corroborate or dismiss. No doubt in the narrations of both Judaism and the Quran, supernatural claims were involved. One supernatural claim cannot be dismissed offhand by the other. There is no doubt God made a promised to both Abraham and his wife. He also came to the aid of Ishmael and his mother during their sojourn in the wilderness.
The story of Abraham and his two sons has a bearing on the just concluded Hajj which is an essential pillar of Islam.
Ishmael, as the firstborn son of Abraham, holds a significant position in the family. Yet, his birth is not the fulfillment of God’s promise to Abraham and Sarah. The narrative takes a pivotal turn in Genesis 17, when God reiterates His covenant with Abraham and promises that Sarah will bear a son, Isaac, through whom the covenant will be established. In Genesis 17:19, God explicitly states, “Your wife Sarah will bear you a son, and you will call him Isaac. I will establish my covenant with him as an everlasting covenant for his descendants after him.”
Theologically, the story of Ishmael and Isaac raises important questions about God’s promises and human agency. Moreover, the relationship between Ishmael and Isaac has been interpreted allegorically by later biblical writers. In the New Testament, the Apostle Paul uses the story of Hagar and Sarah to illustrate the difference between living under the law and living under the promise (Galatians 4:21-31).
In Islamic tradition, Ishmael is considered an important prophet and an ancestor of Muhammad (SAW), which further complicates the historical and theological relationship between Ishmael and Isaac’s descendants. This adds layers of significance to their story, as it touches on issues of identity, heritage, and faith across different religious traditions.
The relationship between Ishmael and Isaac as depicted in Genesis is a rich tapestry of familial bonds, divine promise, and human action. It challenges us to consider the dynamics of God’s covenantal relationships and the ways in which God works through and despite human frailty.
While Ishmael and Isaac’s paths diverge, both are integral to the unfolding story of God’s interaction with humanity, reminding us of the breadth and depth of God’s promises and the diverse ways in which they manifest in the world.
In retrospect, Isaac and Ishmael themselves were not depicted as lifelong enemies. Biblical accounts show moments of tension and divine prophecy that have been interpreted symbolically or historically as foreshadowing conflict among their descendants, but the narrative emphasizes God’s care and promises for both sons. The perception of enmity largely arises from later historical, religious, and cultural interpretations rather than direct biblical evidence. They were both alleged to have come together to bury their father, Abraham.
What do Isaac and Ishmael have to do with the conflict in the Middle East? The conflict in the Middle East has to do with eschatology, or end-time Bible prophecy?
In Islam, the story of Isaac and Ishmael emphasizes themes of faith, sacrifice, and divine mercy, with both figures revered as prophets and significant in the lineage of the Abrahamic faiths.
Ishmael (Isma’il) is considered the father of the Arabs and an ancestor of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), while Isaac (Ishaq) is recognized as a prophet and the father of Jacob (Yaqub), establishing a lineage of prophets in both traditions. Over time, some interpretations have linked this lineage to historical and modern conflicts between Jews and Arabs. However, these interpretations are retrospective and not explicitly stated in the biblical text.
Both sons are seen as continuing the spiritual legacy of their father, Abraham (Ibrahim), and are respected figures in Islam.
The story illustrates profound themes of faith and divine mercy. Ishmael’s survival and the miraculous provision of water (the Zamzam well) in the desert symbolize God’s mercy and care for those who trust in Him.
Isaac’s birth is viewed as a reward for Abraham’s unwavering faith, representing hope and the fulfillment of God’s promises.
The narratives surrounding Isaac and Ishmael are not just historical accounts but are imbued with moral and spiritual lessons that resonate with Muslims today. They emphasize the importance of faith, obedience, and the belief in God’s mercy and providence.
The differing interpretations of the sacrifice story reflect broader theological discussions within Islam regarding lineage, prophecy, and the nature of divine tests.
Both figures are integral to the Islamic understanding of the Abrahamic tradition, illustrating the deep connections between these foundational stories across different faiths.
A central story in Islamic tradition is Abraham’s test of faith, where God commanded him to offer one of his sons in sacrifice. The Quran does not explicitly name the son, but many Islamic traditions identify Ishmael as the intended sacrifice. In this account, Ishmael willingly submitted to God’s command, demonstrating profound faith and obedience. At the last moment, God provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, commemorated annually during Eid al-Adha.
Some early Islamic sources and scholars, however, mention Isaac as the son in this test, reflecting a diversity of interpretations.
Ishmael is associated with Mecca; he and Abraham are credited with constructing the Kaaba, the holiest site in Islam. His descendants became the Arab peoples, and he is honored as a prophet who exemplified patience and submission to God.
Isaac is recognized as a prophet and righteous man, whose lineage produced many Israelite prophets, including Jacob (Yaqub) and Joseph (Yusuf). He represents the continuation of divine guidance through his descendants. It needs to be borne in mind that all prophets in Islam are Judaic prophets except Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
The stories of Ishmael and Isaac emphasize faith, obedience, and divine wisdom. They illustrate the importance of submission to God’s will, the blessings of righteous offspring, and the interconnectedness of Abrahamic lineages. The narrative of the sacrifice teaches Muslims about trust in God and the spiritual value of obedience, forming a foundational element of Islamic belief and practice.
In summary, Ishmael and Isaac are both central figures in Islam, each with distinct roles: Ishmael as the forefather of the Arabs and participant in the Kaaba’s construction, and Isaac as the forefather of the Israelites and a prophet of righteousness. Their stories highlight the shared heritage and moral lessons of the Abrahamic faiths.
Islam’s conception of Ishmael is similar to that of Judaism and Christianity. Sources for this narrative include the Quran and tafsir (i.e., Quranic exegesis); Muhammad’s (SAW) Hadith; historiographic collections by al-Tabari and other Muslim scholars; and Israʼiliyyat, which collectively refers to information and religious literature sourced primarily from the Jews for details about early prophets and messengers.
There are many versions of the construction of the Ka’aba that differ in fairly significant ways, although all have Abraham build or cleanse the Ka’aba and then immediately after, or at an unknown time, God called Abraham to establish the Hajj, or pilgrimage. The starting of the Hajj has many versions, and some scholars believe this reflects the late association of Abraham with the Hajj after Islam had developed to help remove its connection to early pagan rituals.
In other verses, such as 21:85 and 38:48, Ishmael is praised for being patient, good, and righteous. A particular example which describes Ishmael individually is Quran 19:54-55 – “And call to mind, through this divine writ, Ishmael. Behold, he was always true to his promise, and was an apostle [of God], a prophet, who used to enjoin upon his people prayer and charity, and found favor in his Sustainer’s sight.” As a descendant of Ishmael, Muhammad (SAW) is the Prophet and continues the line of prophets from ancient times.
“All the best compliments, prayers, and good deeds are for Allah. Peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you, O Prophet! Peace be upon us and upon all the righteous servants of Allah. I testify that there is no god but Allah, and I testify that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger”. Attahiyat or Tashahhud.
Barka Juma’at and happy weekend
The Father We Need, the Father We Have, and the Father We Hope to Become
Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, Revels at 85
Who Gets the Blame When Opportunities Disappear? The South Africa Example
Voice of Emancipation: It’s Another Father’s Day Celebration
Ekiti Guber Election: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner
Ekiti Guber: One Person injured As APC, ADC Supporters Clash over Alleged Vote-buying
Xenophobia: Stranded Nigerians in South Africa Cry Out, Says We Are Hungry, Homeless
Conoil Profit Hits N3.89bn in First Quarter of 2026 Despite Revenue Decline
The Judicial Coup That Failed: How Desperate Power Mongering Manufactured the FHC Abuja Ambush Against Opposition Parties
Echoes of History: Democracy and the Deregistration Judgment
When Subsidy Removal Meets Responsible Leadership: Why Tinubu Owes Gov Adeleke a Big Thank You
INEC Heads to Appeal Court, Seeks Suspension of Judgment on Deregistration of ADC, Others
UK Court Clears Ex-Petroleum Minister Alison-Madueke of All Corruption Charges
Abiola and the Ancient Journey of June 12
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Conoil Profit Hits N3.89bn in First Quarter of 2026 Despite Revenue Decline
-
Featured4 days ago
The Judicial Coup That Failed: How Desperate Power Mongering Manufactured the FHC Abuja Ambush Against Opposition Parties
-
Opinion5 days ago
Echoes of History: Democracy and the Deregistration Judgment
-
Opinion2 days ago
When Subsidy Removal Meets Responsible Leadership: Why Tinubu Owes Gov Adeleke a Big Thank You
-
Headline5 days ago
INEC Heads to Appeal Court, Seeks Suspension of Judgment on Deregistration of ADC, Others
-
Headline4 days ago
UK Court Clears Ex-Petroleum Minister Alison-Madueke of All Corruption Charges
-
Opinion3 days ago
Abiola and the Ancient Journey of June 12
-
National1 day ago
Xenophobia: Stranded Nigerians in South Africa Cry Out, Says We Are Hungry, Homeless