Voice of Emancipation: It’s Another Father’s Day Celebration

By Kayode Emola

Many people living in Nigeria do not often see the dangers they are surrounded by. On the surface, the country looks like a functioning one, despite the numerous challenges it is facing. But on paper, it should not even be considered a working experiment; however, Nigerians themselves always defy the odds, adjusting to any kind of pain just to survive.

Since the establishment of the Boko Haram terrorist group in 2009, Nigeria have been sleepwalking into a failed state. There’s never been a time it has ever been more pronounced than the current state of paralysis of the security situation. The primary function of any government is the protection of the lives and properties of its citizens. In Nigeria, it seems the protection of the lives and properties of the terrorists above that of the citizens feels sacrosanct.

Such that, Nigerian Army Generals are now up for slaughter by these terrorists, talk less of innocent civilians. No day goes by in Nigeria without someone being kidnapped, yet the government has no decisive response to the ongoing assault.

Truth be told, every person living in Nigeria, including the politicians are now living in a hostage situation. For the political class to be silent on the grave danger the country and its citizens are currently undergoing shows that they themselves are hostages of the situation.

Helpless as it seems, the security situation is not beyond redemption, but because the country has been designed not to work, the people are continuously helpless in the face of insurgency. As it is now, no place is safe in Nigeria, not the schools, marketplaces, churches or even the villages are safe anymore.

Yet, the Yoruba people, who pride themselves as the most educated people in Nigeria, if not in Africa, seem to also be helpless in all of this. Worst still, a Yoruba man in the person of Bola Tinubu is the president of Nigeria. If Baba Awolowo is the president of Nigeria, would he allow the menace of insecurity to fester for this long without dealing a decisive blow?

Is President Tinubu and the political class afraid of the enemies of the people? Does Nigeria have a powerful enemy who is hellbent on the wanton destruction of the people without mercy? If not, why does it seem like these terrorists are invincible?

After all, the government have all it takes to take down these criminal networks. However, because the government are hostage to this situation, it seems only a divine intervention can break us free from these chains we have come to find ourselves in.

Yoruba, we have dwelt on this mountain of freedom for too long. We have prayed, fasted and remained sober for a very long time, and it seems as though nothing is happening. Day in and day out, our people are being kidnapped and slaughtered at will by the terrorists who show us no mercy.

This calls for an urgent and drastic action before the situation gets totally out of control. We have failed to nip this in the bud, but we must not fail to curtail it before it consumes us all. This is not the time to stay idle and hope that a miracle will fall on our lap. It is time for every Yoruba person to gird their loins and take the fight to the enemy’s camp with God on our side.

If the government is afraid to declare a state of emergency and to put a bounty on the head of the terrorists, then we must not wait for a government that does not exist. If the government cannot protect the lives and properties of the citizens, then it’s time for the citizens to rise in self-defence to protect themselves.

Otherwise, we may wake up one day and discover that the Yoruba civilisation that has endured many civilisation has disappeared; God forbid: This is not our hope and prayer, but whilst the Nigerian government is unable to protect our people, we must now rise to the occasion to protect our lives and those of our loved ones, if not we may not be able to escape this hostage situation we now find ourselves.