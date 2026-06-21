Ekiti Guber Election: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner

As Ekiti State prepares for Saturday’s governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured voters of its readiness to conduct a free, fair, and credible poll.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ekiti State, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, urged eligible voters to participate confidently in the electoral process, stressing that the commission remains committed to delivering a transparent and impartial election.

Reports quoted Omoseyindemi as saying that INEC had resolved all logistical challenges and put adequate measures in place to ensure the timely deployment of personnel and election materials across the state.

He also highlighted the close collaboration between INEC and security agencies through the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), noting that the partnership is aimed at guaranteeing a peaceful and secure voting environment.

The REC further disclosed that the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) would be deployed during the election to enhance transparency by enabling real-time upload and public viewing of polling unit results.

Meanwhile, a coalition of civil society organisations monitoring the election under the European Union Support to democratic governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) Election Observation Hub has expressed concern over reports of voter inducement, political intimidation and disinformation ahead of the poll.

At a pre-election press conference, the group alleged that incidents of vote-buying involving cash, food items, and the collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) and National Identification Number (NIN) details through pre-funded bank accounts had been reported in parts of Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ikole, Ikere, Ekiti East and Ekiti West local government areas.

The observers also raised concerns over the spread of misinformation on social media, including unverified claims regarding the use of cloned PVCs to manipulate election outcomes.

While describing the overall security situation in the State as largely peaceful, the coalition urged political parties, candidates and their supporters to refrain from vote-buying, intimidation and the dissemination of false information.

The group also called on security agencies to remain professional and neutral throughout the electoral process, while encouraging voters to exercise their democratic rights freely and without fear, coercion or inducement.

The 2026 Ekiti State governorship election will hold on Saturday, June 20, across the state’s 16 local government areas, with more than one million registered voters expected to decide whether Governor Biodun Oyebanji secures a second term or a new leader emerges.

According to INEC, a total of 1,059,360 registered voters are eligible to participate in the election, which will be conducted across 2,445 polling units located in 177 wards. Voting is scheduled to commence at 8:30 a.m.

Authorities have also announced a statewide restriction on vehicular movement from midnight until 6:00 p.m. on election day to facilitate the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Although 14 candidates are contesting the election, with Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oluwole Oluyede of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), and Dare Bejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the leading contenders.

INEC has confirmed the distribution of sensitive election materials to local government areas and assured voters of the readiness of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Security agencies have also deployed personnel and operational assets across the state, particularly in border communities and other strategic locations, to maintain law and order throughout the electoral process.

Civil society organisations monitoring the election have urged residents to participate peacefully and responsibly, emphasising the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process.