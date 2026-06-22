Jega’s Legacy and the Erosion of Electoral Trust

By Boma Lilian Braide

For a generation of Nigerians who came of age under the shadow of rigged elections, the year 2011 carries a particular significance. That was the year Professor Attahiru Jega arrived at the helm of the Independent National Electoral Commission and quietly began dismantling the infrastructure of electoral fraud that had been perfected over decades. The story of what he built, and what has since been allowed to erode, is not merely an institutional history. It is the defining moral and political story of Nigerian democracy in the twenty-first century, and it demands to be told plainly.

The fraud of the pre-Jega era was not primarily a story of what happened on election day. It was a story of what happened months before, in the ledgers and notebooks that determined who was permitted to vote at all. Nigeria’s voter register before 2011, was an open scandal; a sprawling paper record bloated with phantom names, deceased citizens, and fabricated identities that had accumulated over successive election cycles with the active connivance of party operatives and electoral officers. Politicians from across the spectrum had learned to exploit this system with brutal efficiency. Millions of ghost voters could be inserted into a constituency register overnight, and on election day, ballot boxes would be stuffed with papers bearing those invented names. Because the cheating was embedded in the system’s foundation rather than its surface, ordinary citizens had no real mechanism for overturning leadership they had not chosen.

The election was a ritual that confirmed what had already been decided elsewhere.

Jega understood that you cannot construct a credible democratic process on a corrupted foundation. His response was not incremental. In early 2011, the commission made the decision to discard the old register entirely and build a new one from the ground up, using digital biometric technology. Thousands of direct data capture machines were deployed across every geopolitical zone, reaching communities that had never previously participated in a credible registration exercise. Over seventy three million Nigerians had their fingerprints scanned and their photographs recorded in a database that was transparent, verifiable, and resistant to overnight manipulation. The achievement was logistical, but its democratic significance ran deeper than logistics. For the first time, the Nigerian voter had an identity that could not be replicated, forged, or multiplied by a party operative working through the night.

What distinguished Jega as an administrator, however, was not merely the ambition of the project. It was his conduct when things went wrong. During the early pilot exercises in local government areas across Niger, Enugu, and Rivers states, the direct data capture machines encountered software failures and slow biometric scanning. In most Nigerian institutions, such setbacks would have been buried in bureaucratic language or quietly managed away from public scrutiny. Jega did the opposite. He acknowledged the failures openly to the press, adjusted operational timelines, and compelled the technology vendors to upgrade the machines’ memory capacity before the national rollout was permitted to proceed. This transparency was not merely admirable; it was strategically essential. The credibility that the 2011 exercise earned with ordinary Nigerians rested precisely on the fact that they had been shown its imperfections and seen those imperfections corrected in full public view. That credibility made the 2015 general election possible; the first in Nigeria’s post-military history in which an opposition party unseated an incumbent administration through the ballot box, with the result accepted by the losing side without a resort to violence or prolonged litigation.

The years since Jega’s departure have told a different and more troubling story. The digital infrastructure he bequeathed has been expanded in form while being quietly hollowed out in substance. The 2023 general elections brought the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the online result viewing portal, both presented as significant upgrades of the 2011 framework that would ensure real time transmission of polling unit results directly to the public. The promise was significant, because the manipulation of results during collation, rather than at the point of voting, has long been the most sophisticated and difficult to prosecute avenue for electoral fraud in Nigeria. If results could be uploaded instantly and verified by any citizen with a mobile phone, the window for interference at the collation stage would effectively close. Instead, when the presidential results transmission system collapsed, the digital promise became a political battlefield. The ruling party argued that the technical failure was a malfunction rather than a manipulation, and that the votes counted physically on the ground remained valid.

The opposition parties maintained that the selective nature of the breakdown, with presidential tallies affected in ways that governorship results were not, in high-connectivity with the urban areas including Lagos, Rivers, and Kano, pointed to something other than a routine system failure. Neither position could be satisfactorily resolved because the institution at the centre of the dispute lacked the credibility to arbitrate its own failures. The lesson was uncomfortable but unavoidable, digital technology does not neutralise human dishonesty. It only relocates the point at which dishonesty can intervene. When the technology fails, deliberately or otherwise, the election reverts to exactly the analogue vulnerabilities it was designed to eliminate. A biometric database cannot protect a process whose human custodians are unwilling to honour their obligations.

The contrast between the institutional culture Jega built and the one that has since developed under the commission’s subsequent leadership, including under its current chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, is not a matter of partisanship. It is a matter of observable conduct. Under Jega, a failed pilot was an occasion for immediate, public accountability. Under the post-Jega commission, systematic transmission failures in precisely the constituencies where results are most contested have been explained away as unforeseen technical glitches, a phrase so routinely deployed that it has ceased to carry any analytical meaning. The selective geography of these glitches, which appear with disturbing consistency around the highest stakes contests rather than the lower visibility races, has not received the rigorous institutional explanation that the public is entitled to demand.

Beyond the management of technical failures, there is a more fundamental perception problem that the commission cannot afford to ignore. Jega was meticulous about maintaining, and being seen to maintain, the independence of the electoral body from executive influence. He challenged powerful political interests openly and at measurable personal cost. His successors have not always been able to sustain that posture, and the commission under Amupitan has attracted persistent criticism for what many observers characterise as an uncomfortable proximity to the executive arm of government, accepting infrastructure from the presidency, tolerating premature campaign activities by all parties, and managing controversy in ways that appear reactive and defensive rather than principled and proactive. Whether or not every element of this criticism is ultimately fair, the public impression carries consequences that are themselves real. Electoral commissions derive their authority not from the legal instruments that establish them but from the trust of the citizens whose franchise they administer. When that trust is in question, the institution’s technical capabilities become irrelevant, because no digital result it produces will be accepted as final by those who doubt its independence.

There is a third dimension to this crisis that is often under emphasized in discussions of electoral reform; the catastrophic failure of internal party democracy. The digital biometric framework that governs general elections has no counterpart inside the political parties themselves. None of the major parties maintains a credible, independently verified membership register. Their primary elections remain, almost without exception, chaotic exercises in which outcomes are predetermined by party leadership structures and results are adjusted to reflect those predetermined conclusions. This is not incidental to the system. Party leaders resist internal digitalisation deliberately, because a clean membership register would constrain their ability to handpick candidates and override the preferences of ordinary party members.

The consequence for the general public is severe. Nigeria now operates a system in which a sophisticated digital voter register is used to choose among candidates who were themselves selected through processes that would fail any credible scrutiny. The integrity of the general election cannot compensate for the corruption of what precedes it.

The commission’s posture toward minor political parties adds a further and deeply troubling dimension. The pattern of deregistering smaller parties in the period immediately preceding elections, rather than through a consistent regulatory process applied at predictable intervals, has attracted legitimate and sustained criticism from civic society. When the exercise of regulatory authority is concentrated in the electoral season and results in the narrowing of ballot choices available to voters, it is not unreasonable for citizens to ask whether the intent is genuine housekeeping or the consolidation of a political duopoly that serves the interests of the two dominant parties at the expense of meaningful democratic competition. Millions of Nigerians who wish to vote for alternatives outside the two establishment blocs are constitutionally entitled to exercise that preference. A commission that reduces their options through administrative action in the weeks before they vote is not protecting their franchise. It is limiting it.

The road to the 2027 general elections is shorter than it appears, and the margin for further institutional drift is narrower than the commission’s present conduct suggests it understands. If the body intends to restore the credibility that the Jega era established, the work must begin immediately and its results must be visible to ordinary citizens, not merely announced through press releases. Vague commitments to technical improvement will not restore confidence that has been eroded over successive electoral cycles. The commission must codify explicitly in its operational regulations that electronic transmission of results from polling units is mandatory and not discretionary, and that any official who fails or refuses to transmit results electronically will face swift prosecution with the affected returns discarded from the collation process. This standard must be applied uniformly across ruling party strongholds and opposition constituencies without distinction. The pattern of deregistering minor parties must give way to a framework of consistent, published criteria administered on a schedule that is independent of electoral timelines.

Above all, the commission must recover the institutional disposition that made the Jega era consequential. The willingness to expose its own failures before they are exposed by others, absorb the criticism publicly, and correct the errors in full view of the citizens it serves. That disposition is not a personal virtue that one administrator either possesses or does not. It is an institutional culture that can be built deliberately and consciously, if the leadership chooses to build it. The alternative is a continued and accelerating drift in which each electoral cycle produces a new variant of the same crisis; technology that does not transmit, results that are disputed across party lines, courts that are overwhelmed with petitions, and citizens who conclude that their votes carry no more weight than the goodwill of whoever controls the collation room.

Chief Gani Fawehinmi once observed that a people who accept the erosion of their rights in silence become complicit in their own oppression. That observation applies with particular force to the present electoral moment. The gains of 2011 were real, hard-won, and consequential. They were produced not by goodwill from above but by institutional discipline combined with genuine public accountability. Those gains can be recovered, but only if the citizens who are meant to benefit from them refuse to be placated by a system that performs the procedures of democracy without delivering its substance. The ballot belongs to the people of Nigeria. The commission exists solely to protect and administer that ownership on their behalf. That order of priority must be restored, with full transparency and without further delay, before the country arrives at another election it cannot trust.