We’ve Disarmed SARS Officers, Says Lagos CP Odumosu

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, says he has complied with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, disbanding SARS.

Odumosu, who addressed a group of lawyers protesting police brutality as part of the raging the#EndSARS campaign, said already policemen under SARS had been disarmed and their offices shut down.

He added that suspects in their custody had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Panti for the continuation of investigation.

He assured the protesting lawyers that they would never find any SARS operative in operation again.

“If you go to their offices in Surulere and Gbagada, they are under lock and key; we only posted policemen there to guard the places. They are no more functioning,” the CP said.

Odumosu, who commended the protesters, led by a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, for their maturity and decorum, added that no single participant in the #EndSARS protest had been killed by the police since the protest started last week.

He said the person who died from a stray bullet at Surulere on Monday, was not a protester but a driver, who came out of his car to check the cause of the gridlock on the road.

Odumosu added that police officers seen in a viral video harassing a female protester had been arrested and were being detained.

Also, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Trust in the 2019 election, Mr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, on Tuesday, canvassed for an efficient police service run by well-trained officers and men.

He said such officers must be motivated and well paid consistent with acceptable Standard Operating Procedures and made accountable to the protection of citizens; fundamental human rights.

