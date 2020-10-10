Headline

Breaking News: MTN’s Top Shot, Dola Bamgboye Is Dead

By Michael Effiong

A jolly good fellow and MTN Nigeria’s Event and Sponsorship Manager of many years, Mr Dola Bamgboye is dead.

Multiple sources revealed to The Boss that the 56 year-old who loved music and was humble to a fault reportedly slept soundly last night but never woke up.

The sad news has thrown family and friends into mourning because he was well-loved for his good nature and open-heartedness. He will be missed by the Nigerian social scene and entertainment industry.

More details later

 

