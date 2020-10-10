Headline
#EndSARS: Twitter Users Recount Horrible Deaths of Youths by SARS/Police
By Eric Elezuo
As the campaigns cum protest to disband the recently dreaded branch of the Nigerian Police Force, Special Armed Robbery Squad (SARS), gains momentum, Twitter users have listed some Nigerian youths who made their cruel and unwarranted deaths while they were guests of the police either in the stations or on the streets.
Responding to a tweet by @justfeyi, who outlined the killings of a footballer, Tiamiyu Kazeem, and Ifeoma Abugu, who was raped and murdered in detention, many users took turns to bring to remembrance young lives that have wasted via the bullets of the police, especially SARS.
@justfeyi wrote:
A thread of people that’s been allegedly killed by SARS & police in general. In no particular order. 1. TIYAMIU KAZEEM He was a footballer that was pushed out of a moving SARS vehicle. 2. IFEOMA ABUGU She was raped and murdered while in detention.
In response, others volunteered as follows:
3. CHIBUIKE ANAMS Killed while sitting with his friend in a guest house. 4. CHRISTIAN UGWUOKE Killed while attending a wake keep for his aunt. 5. ANEKA OKORIE Killed because he refused to pay bribe. 6. TINA EZEKWE All she did was stand by the bus stop.
Others, as declared by corresponding tweets are;
7. FREDRICK from Edo state. Killed during an argument with a policeman. During the protest, policemen deployed killed 4 more people. 8. SOLOMON EZE Killed during an argument with a policeman. 9. AYOMIDE TAIWO Killed because he refused to give N50 bribe.
10. GODSPOWER EDOHA Killed in his home. It could be your loved one next. Heck, it could be you next. People are killed for unjust reasons. People are killed with such nonchalance. #EndSARS we keep wailing for the same reasons in new forms every month. We are tired!
There’s still a massive number of people whose names never made it to the news. A massive number of people currently in police custody & their family don’t even know. Let’s not even talk about those that have been beaten & injured just for existing. #EndSARS #PoliceBrutality
Tweeting as @IamTheOsaze, another user reminded the public of the killing of his kid brother.
Hello Feyi, he wrote, There’s Andrew Oluwasegun Oboh. My kid brother. He was killed in the 7th of February 2019. He was killed by the DPO attached to Ijora Police station(Rotimi Odutana).
More revelations keep coming in…
Chima,was a mechanic based IN port harcourt. He was murdered by the police and his body thrown into a carnal.
What about sleek that young boy that they just killed last month.
Another user wrote via @LekanWaheed thus:
Don’t forget that guy in Abeokuta that was arrested in his room and was accused of being a Yahoo boy. He tried explaining to them that he was into forex trading, he has opened markets while he was arrested, before he was released, he ran into loss running to thousands of dollars.
He later commit suicide out of frustration.
@fadheelah wrote
Kolade Johnson Ifeoma Abugu Biliki, a shop owner shot dead in sept. 2019 2 youth killed in osogbo in a car chase sept. 2020 The unidentified youth shot in lagos sept. 2019 The young man shot in ughelli Oct. 2020
Recall that the Inspector General of Police, Adamu, during the week announced the ban of SARS and the ban is further buttressed by President Muhammadu Buhari