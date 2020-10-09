News

EndSARS Protests: Buhari Orders IGP to Reform Squad, Sues for Calm

President Muhammadu Buhari has intervened in the ongoing protests against brutality and extortion by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

He also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to reform the FSARS.

He gave the instruction during a meeting with the IGP on Friday.

The president also appealed for calm in a series of tweets after the meeting.

He tweeted, “I met again with the IGP tonight. Our determination to reform the police should never be in doubt. I am being briefed regularly on the reform efforts ongoing to end police brutality and unethical conduct, and ensure that the Police are fully accountable to the people.

“The IG already has my firm instructions to conclusively address the concerns of Nigerians regarding these excesses, & ensure erring personnel are brought to justice. I appeal for patience and calm, even as Nigerians freely exercise their right to peacefully make their views known.

The Punch

