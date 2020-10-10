Jegede, Wife Asked to Step Aside As Card Reader Rejects Their Cards

Smart card reader failed to read Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Eyitayo Jegede’s card, on Saturday, and he was asked to step aside for other voters.

Smart Card Reader could not also read the PVC of Eno, Jegede’s wife.

The two of them have been asked to step aside for other voters.

The machine had worked perfectly till when Jegede and the wife were to cast their vote.

The PDP candidate and his wife had arrived at Ward 2, Polling Unit 10, Akure South Local Government, around 09:00am.

The Punch

