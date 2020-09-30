Queen of England Congratulates Nigeria @60, Says Presidency

The Presidency on Wednesday said the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of felicitation to President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria’s 60th independence holding on Thursday.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, ‘The Queen of England congratulates Nigeria on 60th independence anniversary.’

Adesina said the Queen’s message was conveyed by the British High Commission in Nigeria.

“It gives me great pleasure to offer my warmest congratulations on the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s Independence, together with my best wishes for your country’s continued happiness and prosperity.

“The United Kingdom and Nigeria benefit from strong and enduring ties as Commonwealth partners through shared history and most importantly, our people. These are bonds that I hope and believe will flourish long into the future,” the statement quoted the Queen’s message.

Nigeria got her independence from Great Britain on October 1, 1960.

The Punch

