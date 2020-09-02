Gbajabiamila Meets Ghana’s Parliamentary Speaker, to Engage Nigerian Professionals on Thursday

By Eric Elezuo

The Speaker, Nigerian House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, has arrived Ghana on a mission to broker peace in ongoing diplomatic faceoff involving the two countries.

The leader of the Nigeria lower legislative house, who traveled to Accra with a delegation of five other legislators, is scheduled to meet with Nigerian Professionals in Ghana by 10am on Thursday.

On arrival, the Speaker met, as part of his itineraries, the Speaker of the Ghana parliament, Mike Oquaye, before proceeding to have a grand dinner with members of Ghana parliament.

Also on Thursday, Speaker Gbajabiamila will have a more detailed meeting with Oquaye at 1pm and thereafter address a joint press conference.

Ghana and Nigeria have been embroiled in a diplomatic faceoff following the locking up of shops owned by Nigerian businessman in Ghana by Ghanaian authorities. The act has raised dust with the Nigerian Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed releasing a strongly worded statement, suggesting Nigeria will no longer tolerate harassment from the government of Ghana.

