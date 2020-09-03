Headline

Petrol Price Hike: Filling Stations Adjust Pump Prices to New Rate

Eric 1 min ago
0 0 Less than a minute

Less than 24 hours after the increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) was announced, some filling stations in Lagos and Ogun states have adjusted their pump prices, selling the product at between N150 and N162 per litre.

The Punch reports that a visit to several filling stations along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, reveals that Fatgbems sold a litre of petrol at N162; NNPC, N160; and Mobil, N159.9.

Enyo sold the product at N159.9 per litre; Capital Oil and Gas, N158; and Oando, N150.

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Friday Sermon: MAN: A Wonder of Creation

October 11, 2019

Buhari Travels to Mali on Peace Mission Thursday

July 22, 2020

Nigeria gets $10.2m of Rotary International’s $100m EndPolio Grant

June 10, 2019

NDLEA destroys 3,900 hectares in Ondo meant for cannabis.

May 21, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: