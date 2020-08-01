Buhari Congratulates NBA President-Elect, Akpata

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the newly elected President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, on his election as the head of the legal body.

In a statement signed by the president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari wished Akpata success on the mandate given to him to lead Nigerian lawyers towards charting a path of professional development and fulfilment.

Buhari said he believed that the new NBA President, as a lawyer of over two decades, who had held several strategic positions in the legal association, had vast knowledge and experience in litigation, corporate world and the ability to engage government at different levels.

He said such knowledge and experience would be of immense benefits to both the association and all Nigerians, whom he said were looking up to the learned fellows as crucial stakeholders in a modern democracy.

The president assured the new leadership of the NBA of the continued cooperation of his administration in the efforts to address the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the legal profession and the country.

