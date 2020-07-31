NBA President-Elect Akpata Expresses Profound Gratitude to Stakeholders
By Eric Elezuo
Nigeria Bar Association President-elect, Olumide Akpata, has expressed profound gratitude to the NBA family and the general public for their support as he emerged winner in the just concluded NBA election.
Akpata, who defeated two other SANs to emerge president-elect late Wednesday night, took to his Twitter account to express his thanks and declare his readiness to serve the association.
Hear him:
“Yesterday, we made history and today, I want to thank each and everyone of you who supported me and who was part of this process.
“I want to salute my entire team who worked tirelessly to make this a reality, sacrificing precious time to deliver our mandate.
“I also want to thank all lawyers for their massive support. The Nigerian Bar Association