I didn’t Do Drugs in Dubai, A Guard Called Me Prostitute, I Reacted – Tonto Dike

By Eric Elezuo

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike, has said that the faceoff involving her and the Dubai authorities, has nothing to do with drug peddling drugs, alcohol or the likes, saying the real issue had to do with insult she received from a guard.

Responding to questions from Chief Dele Momodu during a life Instagram interview, Tontolet, as she calls herself, said she reacted on impulse after she was called a prostitute by the guard, in Arabic language.

She acknowledged that her style of dressing prompted the insult, saying they felt offended at the way she dressed.

”It was not drugs because if it was, definitely I would be in jail. It had nothing to do with drugs or alcohol. I really don’t want to go into so much about Dubai because it is a place where I have a home now and I want to be able to enter Dubai freely after all of this and that is why I never really talk about it.

“I was insulted by one of the guards. She said something very derogatory to me. She said it in Arabic, I think Lebanon. She called me ‘Sharmuta’ – a prostitute – it means a call girl, and I was not so dressed. I had like a very amazing bra inside and this blazers on top. To them, it is Haram when you are not dressed properly. So that is where all of the altercation started. That was the only problem. Anything else is wrong information,” she said.

The prolific actress also noted she had forgiven everyone who offended her, her former husband, Churchill Olakunle, inclusive, just as she gave deep insight into the workings of her Foundation, which has been in the forefront of assisting the less privileged. She single-handed carried out palliative distribution during the thick of the Coronavirus pandemic. Her efforts were adjudged by so many as transparent and selfless.

Tonto, talented and generous as she is, however, has continued to be in the public view, mostly in controversial circumstances.

