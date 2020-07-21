Bandits Ambush, Kill 17, Injure 24 Soldiers on Operation Sahel Sanity

By Eric Elezuo

No fewer than 17 soldiers including two ranking officers have been killed by bandits along a road between Katsina and Zamfara states while on the newly launched Operation Sahel Sanity. The Operation was launched on July 6 in Fakiri Local Government Area of Katsina State by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, to flush out bandits, and return sanity to the Northwest.

It was gathered that the gallant soldiers, who were mostly of 82 Division Enugu and 6 Division Port Harcourt, met their end while on a mission to root out the bandits.

According to source, the vehicle of the soldiers had ‘buk down’, and they trooped out to pull it from the mud, not knowing that they were surrounding by bandits. In the process of removing the sunk vehicle, the soldiers were attacked leading to the loss of 17 lives with 24 others injured.

The incident, according to source, happened on Saturday.

Like this: Like Loading...