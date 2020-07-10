News

Lagos Lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh is Dead

The Lawmaker representing Kosofe constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh is dead.

Until his death, he was the chairman house committee on information, security and strategy in the Lagos state house of Assembly.

Tunde Braimoh had also served in the Parliament as the chairman house committee on Judiciary, petitions and Lasiec, he was also a one time chairman of Kosofe local government area, now ikosi isheri local council.

He is survived by his wife and children.

There is no confirmed information on the cause of his death but we’ll bring you details on this development later.

