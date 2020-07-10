HEN Foundation Reaches Out to the Needy in the Society with Palliatives

The president, HEN Foundation, a non for profit organisation, Mr Jamil Eniola, in company of his team, has remained a perfect example in humanitarian efforts as they go about the length and breath of Nigeria, stretching hands of kindness and hospitality to the needy and less privileged.

Consequently, the Foundation have applauded for its efforts in creating a better and enabling environment, especially as the pandemic bites harder.

The team has just completed two phases of palliative distribution to women in certain areas of the country.

During the first phase of the programme which took place on June 20, 2020, the HEN Foundation team visited four women across different locations in Lagos, Nigeria and empowered them with cash gifts to support their businesses, large-sized coolers, and diapers among some other support items.

The second phase took place on July 5, 2020 as the HEN Foundation team continued their outreach to enrich women, and create enabling environment for them to engage in small and medium scale enterprises. A total number of three women were visited in Ibafo, Ogun State; Jakande and Ajegunle, both in Lagos. State. All the lucky women were given cash gifts to support their businesses as well as large-sized coolers in addition and other gift items.

However, in a bid not to leave anyone behind, one of the beneficiaries who could not be visited because she stays in Abuja, Nigeria, was given cash through bank transfer.

In Ayobo, a suburb of Lagos, Ms Simisola, a mother of five from Ayobo who happened to be one of the beneficiaries during the first phase of the project, was rewarded with additional monetary gift at the instance of Mr. Eniola. The President of the Foundation and the entire team were impressed at her skills of investment. She wisely invested the money she received during the first phase as well as sent pictorial evidence to appreciate the Foundation’s support.

The HEN Foundation has been in the forefront of affecting lives globally, and as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, has taken it upon itself to seek and restore hope among the less privileged and needy in the society.

According to the Eniola, the HEN Foundation will continue to search out more people to support in Nigeria and elsewhere even as the global pandemic continues to bite harder.

