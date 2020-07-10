News

Coronavirus in Nigeria Hits 31, 323 with 575 New Infections

Nigeria on Friday recorded 575 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total caseload to 31,323.

This was revealed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet via its official handle.

According to the health agency, 224 new cases were reported in Lagos, 85 in Oyo, and 68 in the FCT.

Other states with new cases include Rivers (49), Kaduna (39), Edo (31), Enugu (30), Delta (11), Niger (10), Katsina (9), Ebonyi (5), Gombe (3), Jigawa (3), Plateau (2), Nassarawa (2), Borno (2), Kano (1), and Abia (1).

