I’m Being Unjustly Victimised, Dr. Anu Adepoju Cries Out

By Eric Elezuo

The last has not been heard of the ‘unjust’ hail of attacks directed at Lagos doctor, who specializes in cosmetic surgery, Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju, by some elements, allegedly seeking her downfall.

Speaking to the Boss, Dr. Adepoju the noted that her persecution and attacks have emanated from the CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, who unceremoniously led a team security operatives in person to close down her clinic, Med Contour, located in Lekki, Lagos; an action which has made the public to raise some questions bordering on complicity and victimisation.

Sequel to spearheading the closure of Med Contour, Barr. Irukera instituted a legal action against the doctor, charging through a court which was never served her.

Narrating her experience, Dr. Adepoju accused Irukera of orchestrating her ‘illegal arrest’, and subjected her to three days in the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti. She added that the FCCPC CEO personally mandated DCP Yetunde Longe to deny her administrative bail with the claim that the orders to lock her up were from the Inspector General of Police.

“I sincerely doubt that. He is just manipulating the system to his schemes, whatever they are,” Dr Anu stressed.

Responding to Boss investigation, a source, who crave anonymity, said that it is obvious that Irukera has an interest in getting Anu out of business, hinting that the present witch-hunt has gone beyond the death of a cosmetic surgery patient, who did not even die in the doctor’s custody.

“If it’s not witch-hunt, how does one explain why the FCCPC would get involved in a case that is outside it’s jurisdiction and why would Mr Irukera the CEO of a Federal Government agency personally come to Lagos from Abuja and invade her clinic with a team of police men without a search warrant or any legal backing of any sort? The source queried, asking if the commission does not have a legal department.

He added that from available evidence, especially bordering on what transpired in court over the weekend, and the process that led to the court appearance, it appears that the respected FCCPC officer is acting a script, whose author is yet unknown, primarily to embarrass Dr Adepoju.

“That’s not all, Irukera has also claimed that his mandate is derived from the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, making everyone wonder if he is not using the VO’s name in vain because Osinbajo is not the kind of person that will thrive on impunity and disregard to rule of law,” he said.

The Boss investigation further revealed that the law officer filed a case against Dr Adepoju since June 3, 2020, but did not serve her a copy as demanded by law. She only became aware of the charges in court on July 3, 2020. Unknown to her, she has been charged for ‘failure to comply with FCCPC requirements in an investigation; appear and provide info relevant to ongoing investigation’. The action, many has said raises eyebrow

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, duly lambasted Irukera for his oversight, granted the accused bail on self recognition and adjourned.

However, unconfirmed reports said that the FCCPC boss has induced coverage of the court process as media statement was heard from Dr Adepoju except from Irukera alone.

“It is unheard of that in a case involving two persons, only one party was interviewed at the court, and the other ignored. Where is the balancing,” the source wondered.

For the benefit of hindsight, the commission has arraigned Dr Adepoju on a five-count charge of alleged botched surgery she allegedly conducted that led to the death of a patient, one Mrs. Nneka Onwuzuligbo in addition to disregarding summons sent to her to appear before the agency and summons by the agency to appear and produce certain documents.

Dr Adepoju, who had before now denied all allegations, pleaded not guilty, and the case is adjourned till July 9.

