Kwara Gov Loses Chief of Staff, Aminu Logun to COVID-19

Aminu Logun, the Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, is dead.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, Logun died of coronavirus complications.

The statement read, “With total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we wish to announce the passing of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun.

“Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual and an elder statesman, died on Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only a few hours after the test of his result returned positive.

“The entire government and the people of Kwara State have lost an outstanding public servant who diligently served the state at various times, including as Chief of Staff to the Governor from June 7, 2019, until he returned to his Lord.

“The governor has declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the late Chief of Staff.

