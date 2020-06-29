Headline

Billionaire Businessman, Chief Bode Akindele Is Dead

Chief Bode Akindele, Parakoyi of Ibadan

Unassuming billionaire, industrialist and philanthropist, Chief Bode is dead. The Boss exclusively gathered that the amiable Chairman of the Madandola Group died early this morning. He turned 88 on June 2, 2020.

Chief Akindele, who is the Parakoyi of Ibadan has been on the business scene for years and we gathered that as if he had premonition of his passing, just yesterday, he invited all his family members home for lunch and had hours of discussion and fond moments with them. He reportedly died at 5 O’ clock this morning

