Abia: Trouble For EFCC As Benac Hotel Management Threatens Legal Action Over Sealing Of Property

The management of Benac Hotels and Suites Umuahia, Abia State has condemned, in unmistakable terms, the recent unwarranted, brazen, unlawful and unconstitutional acts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (the EFCC) in purporting to place the property and premises of Benac Hotels, Umuahia under ” EFCC investigation ” by so marking, sealing and distainings on/of the

walls of the Benac Hotels and premises Umuahia ( the Company) without any reasonable justification whatsoever.

According to the Hotel Management, This singular act of the EFCC has breached the property rights of the Board/Management of Benac Hotels and also damaged the business reputation of the Company.

Arising from the above,the Company therefore hereby demand that the EFCC do, without any further delay, remove and unseal the Company’s premises within 48 hrs.

Wherefore the EFCC fails or neglects to unseal the company’s premises as demanded, the company’s solicitors, who have already been given peremptory instructions in this regard, will be left with no other option than to commence legal proceedings against the EFCC ,to avail the company of its remedies at law; and this shall be without further notice to the Commission.

This is the second business in Abia State that has threathened the anti-graft agency for wrongfully sealing its facility. Treadmore Limited had a few days back also issued an ultimatum and lambasted the EFCC for being overzealous.

