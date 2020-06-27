Uncategorized

Dissolution of NWC: I’m Duty-Bound to Obey Buhari, Says Oshiomhole

The immediate-past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has accepted the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee that dissolved the National Working Committee which he chaired, The PUNCH has learnt.

The former Edo State governor, who spoke at an ongoing media briefing in Abuja, said he is happy with what he achieved during his time in office.

The former chairman said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), invited him to reposition the APC noting that since the president in his wisdom has agreed to the dissolution of the NWC, he was duty-bound to obey him as the leader of the party.

