Ondo Deputy Governor Defects to PDP

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has resigned as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after months of battle with his boss, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He left the APC to join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Ward 2, Apoi in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Ajayi’s spokesperson, Tope Okeowo, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday evening.

Mr Ajayi’s defection occurs a day after he had an altercation with the commissioner of police in the state over a vehicle

Like this: Like Loading...