Surprise As Dangote Drives Himself to Condole with Ighodalo

By Eric Elezuo

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote on Tuesday, visited bereaved Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo at home to condole with him on the death of his wife, Ibidunni.

Dangote, against all odds, broke protocol, and drove himself in a grey coloured G-wagon Mercedes to and fro the venue.

Ighodalo’s wife and Founder, Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, passed away on Sunday in Port Harcourt after a brief illness.

