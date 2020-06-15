News

UI Announces Transition of Emeritus Professor, Akinkugbe

The University of Ibadan has announced the death of one of the earliest students at the University College Ibadan, Emeritus Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe.

According to a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, the eminent academic passed away on Monday.

Born in 1933, Prof Akinkugbe is a recipient of so many honours including Honorary Doctor of Science from Ibadan (2006) and Honorary Fellowship of UI (1998)

The statement, which was available to the Boss says that a formal press announcement will be made in due course.

He was 87 years.

Below is the detailed statement:

*Emeritus Professor Oladipo Olujimi AKINKUGBE, CFR, CON, NNOM, FAS, (1933-2020)*

With gratitude to God for a life well-spent in a selfless service to humanity, we regret to announce the transition to eternity of one of the earliest sets of students at the University College Ibadan, Emeritus Professor Oladipo AKINKUGBE. The sad event took place today, Monday 15th June 2020.

A recipient of Honorary Doctor of Science from Ibadan (2006) and Honorary Fellowship of UI (1998), he served as Dean of Medicine from 1970 till 1974. He was appointed Emeritus Professor of Medicine in 1995.

A formal press announcement and a Special Bulletin in his honour will be issued shortly.

Kindly remember his widow, children and the entire Akinkugbe Family in your prayers for the good Lord to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss. He will be sorely missed by all of us who knew him as a great icon and an unrivalled supporter of his alma Mata, the University of Ibadan.

