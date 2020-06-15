Headline

FG Suspends Airline for Flying Naira Marley to Abuja Concert

Eric 1 day ago
0 11 Less than a minute

The Federal Government has suspended a private jet charter and aircraft maintenance firm, Executive Jet Services, for flying Musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said this during the Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja on Monday.

Sirika said the aircraft which conveyed the musician was supposed to fly an Appeal Court Judge, Justice Adefope Okogie, from Lagos to Abuja.

He said, “The operation is a clear violation of our approval which we take very seriously. It seems this is becoming a norm. This is the second time. So, Executive Jet Services is hereby suspended indefinitely and they will face the law.

“The captain will also be sanctioned for giving wrong information to the control tower. It seems also that people are not tired of trying our resolve and we are not tired of living up to our responsibilities. Governance is a serious matter.”

The Punch

Eric

Related Articles

Uncommon Defeat: Akwa Ibom Group Mocks Akpabio

February 25, 2019

Just In: Suspected Killer of Aso Rock Director Nabbed

February 19, 2020

Just In: Groups Protest in Abuja, Ask Senate to Shut Down Social Media Bill

November 27, 2019

Breaking: INEC Declares Osun Guber Elections Inconclusive

September 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: