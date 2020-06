Sanwo-Olu Sets June 19 for Reopening of Worship Centres in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says worship centres in the state will be allowed to reopen, The PUNCH reports.

The governor stated this on Thursday during a briefing at the Government House, Marina.

He said mosques are to reopen from June 19 while churches are to begin services from June 21.

