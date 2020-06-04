Ex-Ondo Gov, Bamidele Olumilua, is Dead

Former governor of the old Ondo State, Bamidele Olumilua, is dead.

Olumilua, who hailed from Ikere Ekiti, ruled the old Ondo State between 1991 and 1993.

He was elected then on the platform of the Social Democracy Party (SDP).

He died at the age of 80 after a brief illness.

The late Olumilua is the father of the current Commissioner for Information in Ekiti State, Mr. Muyiwa Olumilua.

Confirming the death to newsmen, Muyiwa Olumilua said his father died around 3am on Thursday.

“Yes, Baba died today (Thursday) around 3am. We thank God that he lived a good and worthy life and we are proud of his personality and achievements while alive.

“Burial arrangements will be announced later,” he said.

It was gathered that the late Olumilua had been battling certain illness before his death.

ThisDay

