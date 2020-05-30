Total COVID-19 Cases in Nigeria Now 9,302 As 387 New Infections Are Recorded

Nigeria has recorded 387 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 9,302.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known on Friday.

Data from the NCDC showed that Nigeria currently has 6,344 active cases.

It said, “On the 29th of May 2020, 387 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 9302 cases have been confirmed, 2697 cases have been discharged and 261 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 387 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos(254), FCT(29), Jigawa(24), Edo(22), Oyo(15), Rivers(14),Kaduna(11), Borno(6), Kano(3), Plateau(2), Yobe(2), Gombe(2), Bauchi(2), Ondo(1).”

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 362,028 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December.

AFP’s tall as of 07pm on Friday showed that at least 5,862,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 2,420,600 are now considered recovered.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 102,201 deaths from 1,731,035 cases. At least 399,991 people have been declared recovered.

