George Floyd: Wife of Accused Cop Files for Divorce

The wife of Derek Chauvin, the white police officer charged with killing George Floyd, has now filed for divorce from him, her lawyer said Friday.

According to Dailymail.co.uk, the announcement that Kellie Chauvin, a former Mrs Minnesota winner, is seeking a divorce from Derek Chauvin came on Monday – the same day the fired cop was charged with murder over Floyd’s death.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” Sekula Law Offices said in a statement.

Kellie, who works as a realtor with Re/Max Results, had no child for the accused cop but had two children with her first husband, who has since died.

Derek Chauvin, 44, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. His bail was set for $500,000.

The arrest follows days of nationwide protests and riots demanding his arrest after he was caught on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck while arresting him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer was said to have had his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, with nearly three minutes of the time being after Floyd had become non-responsive.

Floyd was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The outcry has now reached his front door, as angry protesters drew in chalk on the road and sidewalk outside the couple’s $260,000 home in Oakdale: ‘A murderer lives here’.

Like this: Like Loading...