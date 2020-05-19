Featured

Yobe Chief Judge, Nabaruma, Dies

The Chief Judge of Yobe State, Justice Musa Nabaruma, is dead.

A family member of the late Chief Judge, Hussaini Nabaruma, confirmed this to Channels Television on Tuesday.

According to him, Justice Nabaruma died on Monday night after a protracted illness at the National Hospital in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He served as the Chief Judge of Yobe for about nine years – the longest in the state.

Justice Nabaruma was appointed in 2011 by the immediate past governor of the state, Ibrahim Gaidam.

