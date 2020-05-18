Featured

COVID-19: Buhari Extends Gradual Ease of Lockdown

Eric 22 hours ago
The Federal Government on Monday extended the gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States by two weeks.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus Pandemic and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, made this known during a press briefing in Abuja.

Mustapha said the decision for gradual ease was due to the increasing number of cases in the country.

He said the extension which will begin on Tuesday will last till the first week of June.

Recall that Buhari had two weeks ago extended the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States in a bid to further curb the spread of Coronavirus in Nigeria

Eric

