Couple Tortures Maid to Death in Lagos, Claims She Committed Suicide

By Eric Elezuo

A couple, Mr. Stephens Nwankwo and Fortune Nene Stephens Nwankwo nee Omerenma, has been reportedly arrested by the police for torturing their 19-year-old maid, Miss Joy Okon Adole, to death. The incident happened in their residence at No 18 Ogundola Street, Bariga, Lagos, according to istablog.

Reports say that the maid was tortured for allegedly serving herself a pack of noddles to the anger of her mistress, who tortured her until she became lifeless.

Witness account said that at her death, the couple attempted to hang her and made a report at the police station, saying she committed suicide.

The couple, who got married in 2016, has two children aged three years and nine months.

Like this: Like Loading...