How Notable Nigerians Reacted to Abba Kyari’s Death

Since the COVID-19 complications-related death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, notable nigerian dignitaries have expressed their condolences to the presidency, and the late official’s family.

Nigerians are known for not speaking ill of the dead, and demonstrate uncommon courtesies in praying for the souls of the departed, whether friend or foe.

Such has manifested as high-ranking members of society took to social media in their reaction to the presidential announcement of the controversial cabal leader’s death.

In a condolence letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo stated:

‘His death must be a solemn reminder to all of us that COVID-19 requires all hands on deck soberly, cooperatively, humanly, humanely, justly, equitably, fairly, consolidately and comprehensively to be able to fight it successfully, and to get all Nigerians back to good health and a healthy economy’

Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, immediate past President of Nigeria’s Senate stated:

“Innalillahi Wa Inna Ilaehi Rajiun. I commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Kyari family over the passing away of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Aljannah Firdaus. Amin”

Saraki’s condolence was echoed by his wife, Toyin, who in a simple and gracious message also expressed her condolences to Kyari’s wife, saying:

“My deepest condolence and sympathies to my dear sister, Kulu Abba Kyari and the family, on the demise of their beloved husband and father, Mallam Abba C. Kyari OON, Chief of Staff to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari.⁣⁣ I pray Almighty God rest his soul in mercy, in forgiveness, and in peace. Amen.”

Mrs Saraki concluded her condolence message with a philosophical quote, while sharing pictures of happy moments of the Kyari Family and previously unseen pictures of spouses of both PDP and APC chieftains relating with themselves decently:

“As we endure the daily, dispiriting challenges of physical distancing, let us think on these wise words from Elie Wiesel, and remember to approach our challenges with great hope and good intentions in our heart – Mallam Abba C Kyari, a learned Cambridge-trained lawyer, is survived by his warm hearted and gracious wife Kulu, and children – I pray that Almighty God comfort them at this difficult time, upholding them by His Grace. Amen.”

The Presidency has since announced an embargo on condolence visits to Kyari’s wife and family, due to its guidelines on burials of COVID-19 victims.

