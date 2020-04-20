Headline

CACOVID To Spend N23 Billion To Feed Nigerians

The private sector-driven initiative, Coalition Against COVID-19, (CACOVID) will spend.a whopping N23 billion to feed 10 million Nigerians.

The good news was broken in a video posted on the official Instagram page of  billionaire businessman, CACOVID donor and board member,  Mr Femi Otedola,

Speaking in the video, Central Bank  of Nigeria ( CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, noted that so far, the coalition has raised N29million and it has a target of N40 billion.

He stated that N23 billion of the fund wll be used for a massive distribution of food items that will reach 1.67 million households across the wards of the 774 local government areas to reduce the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Africa’s richest man, Alhai Aliko food items will be bought directly from the farms so as not cause a disruption in the normal food chain that can lead to price hike.

Also speaking, GMD Access Bank, Mr  Herbert Wigwe said the coalition is working on the best methods to distribute the food items.

He said the Coalition will work with the Dangote Foundation which has  expertise in this area of distribution while also revealing that  COCIVID teams will be involved with government officials during the distribution to 774 LGAs.

Apart from erecting isolation and treatment centres across the country, this first phase of providing food items is paramount, according to the Coalition.

