By Eric Elezuo

Prior to President Muhammadu Buhari’s official restriction of movements in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states on March 30, 2020, following the ravaging effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, a lot of people, especially in Lagos, have already privately given themselves some holiday. So the president’s pronouncement was just an icing on the cake of what has now come to be known as lockdown. But no one expected the negative scourge the no movement rule was going to have on the already mangled economy of the world, and individuals as well

The lockdown, which was originally programmed to last 14 days, was boosted with another 14 days at the expiration on Monday, April 13. Nigeria was not the only country affected; most developed nations of the world were head-on in this quagmire. The rule was designed to keep everyone indoors to curtail the spread of the disease since it is said to be transferred from person to person through droplets released from coughing or sneezing.

The government was forced to bring about the rule of total lockdown as the population found it difficult to adhere to social distancing as instructed by the World Health Organisation, even as reported cases of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19 was constantly making the rounds. However, the lockdown had many loopholes, making the people wonder what manner of lockdown is this.

In the first instance, health workers as well practitioners in food and drug administration were exempted from the lockdown including anyone who can prove that he cannot work from home. These exemptions ensured that crowded places remained business as usual, once again defeating the idea of social distancing.

The lockdown began to develop k-leg when most state governments, including the epicentre of the disease, Lagos, introduced a relaxation clause to the rule, saying that markets can open for four hours everyday i.e from 10am to 2pm. One wonders therefore if the disease goes on holidays within those hours. The clause seems to have made a mess of the lockdown rule.

In the midst of its inadequacies, a popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband were to be used as scape goats, having hosted a party where about 20 guests attended. A swift arrest and court session followed. They were found guilty and sentenced to 14 days community service. They were also fined N100, 000 each.

But take a walk down every street of the country especially Lagos, on a regular day, one would stop to wonder what manner of lockdown is in place. This is because everyone is practically on the road, doing their regular businesses as if nothing is amiss. Road transporters including the banned tricycle and okada are plying their various routes with marked impunity. Nothing informs that a presidential lockdown rule is in place, yet, people are made to believe that there is restriction of movement. The markets are a different kettle entirely as men, women and children against one another to find space. I can hear you say so much for social distancing!

The government, at this juncture, must wake to its responsibilities, and decide the way forward as regards the lockdown rule. It is high time people are brought to terms on whether there is a movement restriction or there os no willpower to enforce the law.

COVID-19 is real, and the more the government treats it as such, the better it would be for all and sundry. It is either there is lockdown or there is no lockdown. No one should be in the business of deceiving others. Or what manner of lockdown is this?

