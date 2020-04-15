Former Ogun Commissioner Survives COVID-19, Shares Experience In Emotional Video

Former Commissioner of Ogun State, Hon. Bukola Olopade has survived the dreaded Coronavirus.

The lively gentleman fondly called Ozogula had tested positive to the Pandemic and was brave enough to make a video to declare his status.

Now, he has returned with another video announcing the fact that he has tested negative twice and was waiting to be discharged.

While thanking Lagos Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Health Commissioner, Professor Abayomi and the health officials that gave him adequate care at the Isolation Centre, he revealed that the experience was emotionally and psychologically traumatic and did not wish it for anyone.

Hee noted that he decided to make the video in the hope that others will learn from his experience and stat home and take the necessary precautions.