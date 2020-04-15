COVID-19: Rotary Club Of Ogudu GRA Presents Relief Materials To Old Peoples’ Home

As a way of reducing the impact of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA, Lagos has presented some palliatives to the Old Peoples Home, Onike-Yaba.

The materials which according to Club President, Rtn Vivian Ohiaeri was to cushion the effect of the lockdown and give succour to the occupants of the home, who are not only elderly but one of the most vulnerable segments of society, was a token to help them have a more comfortable and stress-free life.

Rtn Ohiaeri who presented the assorted items to the management of the facility on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020 was accompanied by Past Assistant Governor Asst Governor, Rtn Bala Yesufu, Past President Aliyu Umaru, President-elect, Rtn Chibuzor Okpala, Rtn Wasiu Paramole and Rtn Adeniyi Adetunji.

The Home takes care of people from 60 years and above. While the oldest man is 110 years, the oldest woman is 105 years.

The management, staff and the elderly occupants were filled with so much joy and thanked the Rotarians and their club,which is in Rotary International District 9110, for the good gesture.

