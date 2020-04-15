Headline

COVID-19: Rotary Club Of Ogudu GRA Presents Relief Materials To Old Peoples’ Home

Editor 1 day ago
0 12 Less than a minute

 

As a way of reducing the impact of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Rotary Club of Ogudu GRA,  Lagos has presented some palliatives to the Old Peoples Home, Onike-Yaba.

The materials which according to Club President, Rtn Vivian Ohiaeri was to cushion the effect of the lockdown and give succour to the occupants of the home, who are not only elderly but one of the most vulnerable segments of society, was a token to help them have a more comfortable and stress-free life.

Rtn Ohiaeri who presented the assorted items to the management of the facility on Easter Monday, April 13, 2020 was accompanied by Past Assistant Governor Asst Governor, Rtn Bala Yesufu, Past President Aliyu Umaru, President-elect, Rtn Chibuzor Okpala, Rtn Wasiu Paramole and Rtn  Adeniyi Adetunji.

The Home takes care of people from 60 years and above. While the oldest man is 110 years, the oldest woman is 105 years.

The management, staff  and the elderly occupants were filled with so much joy and thanked the Rotarians and their club,which is in Rotary International District 9110, for the good  gesture.

 

Editor

Related Articles

Dino Melaye Finally Surrenders to Police, Meets IG

January 4, 2019

APC Wins 211, PDP 111 House of Reps Seats

March 13, 2019

Why I Want to Represent Epe at the Federal House – Princess Aderemi Adebowale

September 1, 2018

Chinedu Ikwudinma: Quintessential Banker Worthy of Emulation

March 17, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: