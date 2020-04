Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has confessed that he is yet to recover from the COVID-19 and still has a positive test result.

Governor El-Rufai on his social media page stated that though many wish him well, it.is not.correct to say that he has overcome the virus.

He said that when he eventually gets a negative result in line with NCDC guidelines, he will make a public announcement.

Like this: Like Loading...