45 Nigerians Recover from COVID-19 Within Seven Days As Confirmed Cases Climb to 323

Analysis has shown that no fewer than 45 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged in the last week, totalling 85 since the disease broke out in February.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nigeria had recorded 323 confirmed cases, 85 discharged and 10 deaths, according to official data from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Like this: Like Loading...