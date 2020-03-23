COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Five New Cases in Abuja, Lagos, Edo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed additional five cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 35.

The NCDC via its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, on Monday said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), two in Lagos State and one in Edo State.

“Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom. As of 09:45 am on 23rd of March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”

Like this: Like Loading...