COVID-19: NCDC Confirms Five New Cases in Abuja, Lagos, Edo

Eric 3 mins ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has confirmed additional five cases of Coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 35.

The NCDC via its Twitter handle, @NCDCgov, on Monday said, “Five new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: two in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), two in Lagos State and one in Edo State.

“Two cases are returning travellers from the United Kingdom. As of 09:45 am on 23rd of March, there are 35 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. Two have been discharged.”

