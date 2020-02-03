Army Rewards 37 Anti-Boko Haram Soldiers for Bravery

The Nigerian Army on Sunday identified and commended 37 officers and soldiers attached to the Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-East for their “gallantry and professionalism” in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

The army authorities noted in a release that the officers and soldiers were given letters of commendation and promotion for displaying bravery in the face of adversary.

The breakdown of the personnel showed that they included two Brigadier-Generals, one Colonel and four Lieutenant Colonels.

Some of them are identified as Brig. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, the Commander of 27 Task Force Brigade; Brig. Gen. Ahmadu Mohammed, the immediate past Commander of 26 Task Force Brigade, Gwoza; Col. Mohammed Babayo, the Commandant of the Army Super Camp, Benisheik; Lt. Col. Isah Yusuf, the Commanding Officer of 158 Task Force Battalion; Lt. Col. Abayomi Biobaku, the Commanding Officer of the 159 Battalion; Lt. Col. Jerry Maigari, the Commanding Officer of the 251 Task Force Battalion; and Lt. Col. Tajudeen Lamidi, the Commanding Officer of the 192 Battalion.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, urged the troops to sustain the fight against the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province terrorists as well as other security challenges confronting the country.

Iliyasu said, “The efforts and commitment of the army to, as a matter of national urgency, eradicate the menace of insurgency in the North-East, and other acts of criminality across the nation cannot be overemphasised.

“In line with its constitutional mandate, the personnel of the Nigerian Army are deployed in the North-East as well as other theatres of operation. In its periodic assessment of the conduct of troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole, the army has identified 37 officers and men who distinguished themselves on the battlefield.

“The officers are to be given Special Letters of Commendation, while the soldiers are to be granted special promotions to their next higher ranks.”

Meanwhile, the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will be inducting three fighter helicopters newly acquired by the Nigerian Air Force into the counter-insurgency operations of the military in the North-East zone.

The fighter aircraft – two Agusta 109P helicopters and one Mi-171E helicopter – would be inducted on Thursday by the President at the Eagle Square, Abuja, according to the air force on Sunday.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, confirmed the induction in a release on Sunday.

