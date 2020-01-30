Uncategorized

Senators to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs, They’ve Outlived Their Usefulness

Senator Betty Apiafi from Rivers State led the call for the sack of the security chiefs during plenary on Wednesday, saying that they had outlived their usefulness. The service chiefs were appointed by Buhari in 2015.

Senator Rochas Okorocha from Imo State  also called for the immediate sacking of the service chiefs, claiming that they had outlived their usefulness.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide said findings by the 8th Senate indicated that there was no inter-agency cooperation among the security agencies in the country. He said approving huge sums of money for them would continue to be  wasteful.

Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Elisha Abbo, Adeola Olamilekan, Urhoghide, Sani Musa, Gabriel Suswan and Emmanuel Bwacha  also said the service chiefs should go.

Senator Tolu Odebiyi called for the mopping up of arms and checking of  the nation’s borders.

He said proper identification  of most  Nigerians and foreigners would also check activities of the criminals.

Senator Aisha Dahiru-Ahmed (Adamawa) said  poor leadership and unemployment contributed to insecurity.

The Punch

