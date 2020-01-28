Femi Otedola, Wife, Nana Visit Daughter, Temi on Set Of Kunle Afolayan’s New Film, Citation

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola and wife, Nana, were at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State to visit third daughter, Temi who is having her acting debut on the set of Kunle Afolayan’s new film, Citation.

Otedola was at the OAU campus to meet the cast and crew as well as see how she’s faring after two weeks on the set.

Apart from interacting with the cast and crew, Otedola also met ace cinematographer and Afolayan’s mentor, Tunde Kelani during his visit.

He was also shown Afolayan’s Golden Effects Production’s latest acquisition, a luxurious caravan.

Speaking, Otedola expressed genuine love for entertainment and disclosed that he was looking forward to the premiere of the film.

The Billionaire had, last year, confessed his love for entertainment and has always encouraged his children to express their creativity. He also has an history of assisting distressed artists including Sadiq Daba, Victor Olaotan and Majek Fashek among others.

His daughter, Temi, who is playing ‘Moremi’ in ‘The Citation’ is a designer who has a degree in Art History from University College London.

She had disclosed in a recent interview that she got the role on merit and not on a platter of gold because Otedola is her father.

She said: “I have been watching Mr Afolayan’s films for a long time. From Figurine to October 1st, and when I met him, I told him I had been watching his movies for a long time. He then said to me that he had a script he was working on, and the lead character is a girl around my age. It was a story I could relate to, and I was interested in.

