Five Lives Lost, 39 Vehicles Razed, 150 People Displaced in Lagos Pipeline Explosion

The number of deaths recorded in the pipeline explosion that rocked the Ekoro area of Abule-Egba, Lagos State, on Sunday, January 19, 2020, has increased to five.

The explosion was reportedly caused by the activities of vandals, who ruptured the pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in the area in a bid to steal fuel.

The explosion was said to have occurred during the operation around 8pm and sent shivers down the spines of residents who scampered for safety.

According to the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyintolu, five fatalities involving three adult males, one female, and a five-year-old child were recorded.

He stated that no fewer than 20 people who sustained minor injuries were given on the spot treatment, adding that the fire incident had displaced over 150 people.

Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Five fatalities including three adult males, one adult female, and a five-year-old child were discovered. Also, 20 people were treated for minor injuries and discharged at the scene, while 150 people including children were displaced.

“The buildings affected are a storey building at No 18 Musa Erimo Street and four buildings, including a storey building and three bungalows on No 1, No 2, No 7 and No 20, Joel Nnadede Street, in Ekoro. Also, on Hamed Sodiq Street, a two-storey building on No 2 and two bungalows on No 4 and No 8 were affected, while on the NNPC power line road, three bungalows on No 45, No 47 and No 49 were razed.

“17 shops and 39 vehicles including 33 trucks, three cars and three tricycles were also affected. We will continue to keep members of the public abreast with updates.”

The Punch

