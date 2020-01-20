Amotekun: Kila, Akintoye, Others Lead Yoruba World Congress Solidarity Walk on Tuesday

Chief Executive Officer, CIAPS, Prof. Anthony Kila, Yoruba Leader, Emeritus Professor of History and Second Republic Senator, Banji Akintoye among others are scheduled to lead a solidarity walk in support of Operation Amotekun and organised by the Yoruba World Congress.

The walk, which will hold on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, is expected to draw out every Yoruba person within and beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Operation Amotekun is a security network recently established by Governors from Western Nigeria to wage war against the spate of insecurity ravaging the zone.

The protest code-named “Amotekun Solidarity Walk” which is being organized by Yoruba World Congress (YWC); an umbrella body of all Yoruba Socio-cultural and Self Determination Groups within and beyond Nigeria will take place in all the South West States capital.

According to a statement signed by YWC Director of Contacts and Mobilization, Comrade Victor Taiwo, the protest will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti respectively from 9am.

“All Yoruba people are urged to come out in their millions any where they are in Oduduwa Land on Tuesday to show to the world that Amotekun has come to stay. We must show to the external forces and their internal collaborators who want to stampede our resolve to protect ourselves, safeguard our land from kidnappers, armed-robbery and put an end to consistent destruction of our farm lands that enough is enough.

“Well-meaning Yoruba people and leaders of thought will be at designated venues to address the protest. We want to assure our Governors that Yoruba people are behind them on Amotekun. We urge them not to shiver and they must never shiver. It is no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender Amotekun”

On the meeting points, those in LAGOS are to converge at Gani Faweyinmi Freedom Park, Ojota; OYO: Opposite Agodi Cenotaph, Ibadan; OGUN: Pansheke Junction, Abeokuta; OSUN: Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo; ONDO: Alagbaka Roundabout, opposite First Bank, Akure while those in EKITI are to converge at Fajuyi Round about, Ado-Ekiti.

The list of state coordinators for the walk at various locations, have also released.

