Ijaola Congratulates Alafin, Hails Kwam 1 on Becoming Mayegun of Yorubaland

The Regional Director (AFRICA) BEN TV UK, Mr. Lanre Ijaola, has congratulated His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Alafin of Oyo, as he marks 50 years on the throne of his father’s.

Mr. Ijaola, also known as Ijakoko, also applauded the Alafin for honouring King Omogbolahan Wasiu Ayinde Marshal with the honours of first Mayegun in General of Yorubaland.

He submitted that His Imperial Majesty, whose 50 years on the throne is being celebrated with pomp and pageantry, has deemed it fit to honour the Fuji Music Icon with the title because of his immense contribution to the Yoruba race and to the entertainment industry globally.

Ijaola made his submissions while briefing newmen at his Ikeja Nigeria office, adding that the newly invested Mayegun is a role model and mentor to many, especially to him. He noted that “I will forever be grateful and loyal to him”.

Recall that Mr Ijaola served with King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal as one of the strategy management executive of the ultimate band in the early nineties before moving to the United Kingdom to seek greener pastures.

