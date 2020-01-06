Featured

Soleimani Killing: Shiites Protest in Abuja, Burn US Flag

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites on Monday led a procession and protest in Banex, Wuse Area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Shi’ite members were protesting over the killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani following an airstrike by the United States of America.

They also demanded the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat who are currently in detention.

The angry protesters marched the streets of Abuja chanting hate songs and slogans like “Death To America.”

They also burnt a flag of the United States of America and carried placards condemning the killing of the top Iranian general.

